Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,354 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 868 put options.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

NYSE:UAA opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

