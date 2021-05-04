SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

