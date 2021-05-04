Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

