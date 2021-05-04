Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zendesk worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $230,934.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $144.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

