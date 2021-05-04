Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105,495 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wipro worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 643,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 392,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 448.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326,733 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 521,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 321,327 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.