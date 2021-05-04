Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Teradyne worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

