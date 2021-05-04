Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Zendesk worth $21,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $144.09 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

