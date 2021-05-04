Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Teradyne worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $2,779,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 39.0% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $15,076,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Teradyne by 18.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 465,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

