Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of CyrusOne worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.