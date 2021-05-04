Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $28.03 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,713,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 194,059 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,800,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

RRC opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.