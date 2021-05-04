Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $37,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.48 and its 200-day moving average is $246.98. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.73 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

