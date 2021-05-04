Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

VGLT opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

