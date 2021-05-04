PFG Advisors Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,793,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,255,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,653,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,251,000.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

