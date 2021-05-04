Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $875,000 Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

