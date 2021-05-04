PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,001,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

Shares of PSI opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

