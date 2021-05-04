Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 2,673 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 323.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

