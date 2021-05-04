Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK opened at $116.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.