The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,789,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD opened at $701.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 240.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $704.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $770.20. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

