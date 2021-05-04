Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

HRC stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

