KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,148,525 shares of company stock valued at $102,945,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2,671.44 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.