Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

TRMB stock opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.