Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,794,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

