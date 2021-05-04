Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

