Fortinet, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

FTNT opened at $203.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

