ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Northcoast Research

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $792.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

