QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.