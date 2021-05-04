Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,716 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of International Paper by 174.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of IP stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $59.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

