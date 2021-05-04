Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.75, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

