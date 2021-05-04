Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Universal Display by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $222.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.26 and a 200-day moving average of $226.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.