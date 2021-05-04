Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

