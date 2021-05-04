Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,119 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.96 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $172.08.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

