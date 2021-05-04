Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 12,145 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,166 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 265,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VKI opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

