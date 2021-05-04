Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 885,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 808,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

