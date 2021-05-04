Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $252.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

