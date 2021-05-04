Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 676,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 855,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537,901 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 343,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter.

FTXR stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

