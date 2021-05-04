Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 274.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,053 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 153,348 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

