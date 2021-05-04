Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.53 Million Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,272 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of CBIZ worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,265,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

