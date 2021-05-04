Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after buying an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Apple by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,810 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

