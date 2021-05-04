Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.58 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.