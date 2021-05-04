Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

