Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

