Ledyard National Bank Purchases 180 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,504,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

