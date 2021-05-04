Ledyard National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $2,746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.38 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

