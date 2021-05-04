The Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTW opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $826.99 million, a P/E ratio of -70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

