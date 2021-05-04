Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1,454.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,060 shares of company stock worth $3,767,001 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

