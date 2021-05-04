Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $222,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,632.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 72,208 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

