BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

