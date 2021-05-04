Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.59.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.38. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $235.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

