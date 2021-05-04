Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 3.49.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

