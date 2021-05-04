Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

